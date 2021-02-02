Orca Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF accounts for 1.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.34. 17,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.03. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $162.00.

