Orca Investment Management LLC Invests $4.23 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $26.23 on Tuesday, reaching $1,927.58. The company had a trading volume of 47,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,781.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,646.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,475 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

