Orca Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.94. 680,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,438,023. The stock has a market cap of $697.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.