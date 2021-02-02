Orbitcoin Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $510,259.78 and $3,592.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,053.53 or 0.99792189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.38 or 0.00986105 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00305876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00190979 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00032031 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

