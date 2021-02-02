Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Up 8%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.40. 6,360,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 13,673,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

OEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $304.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

