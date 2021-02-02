Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

