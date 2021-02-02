Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $400,241.80

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 218.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market cap of $400,241.80 and approximately $351.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.00818774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.89 or 0.04888746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014801 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars.

