Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Opsens from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Shares of OPSSF stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Opsens has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.