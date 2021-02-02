Oppenheimer Weighs in on Chemed Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chemed in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CHE opened at $518.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.80. Chemed has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,246,895.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 66,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chemed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Chemed by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.