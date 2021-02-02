OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 10.7%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares rose 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 15,604,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,245,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.
In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OPKO Health by 152.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,098,178 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 197.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 965,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 564,203 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.