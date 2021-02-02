OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 10.7%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares rose 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 15,604,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,245,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OPKO Health by 152.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,098,178 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 197.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 965,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 564,203 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

