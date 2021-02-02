Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,499 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF makes up 4.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.49% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000.

Shares of PDN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

