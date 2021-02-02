Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,658 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.49. 169,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

