Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,523 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,583,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 71,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,237. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

