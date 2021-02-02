Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. 4,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.