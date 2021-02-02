Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.12. 326,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

