Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 76,033.3% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.69. 181,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,433. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $124.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.