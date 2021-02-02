OpenDAO (OPEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. OpenDAO has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.00864528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.56 or 0.04382014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019840 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.