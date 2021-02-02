Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.00

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 35214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.
In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.
