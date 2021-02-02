Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.00

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 35214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

