Ontology (ONT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $203.28 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001751 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $497.14 million and $203.28 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00184111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000250 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010098 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002935 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

