Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With breakthrough offerings on the back of dynamic fundamentals, Onto Innovation is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions. The company outsources almost all of its assemblies for a competitive advantage. It invests in research and development to provide differentiated products and services. Healthy traction in 5G and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. A solid product portfolio and accretive customer base are considered to be the key drivers for its long-term growth. However, intense competition in the overseas market and high concentration risks are expected to hurt its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is also expected to impair operations in China and Taiwan.”

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.80.

NYSE ONTO opened at $57.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.63 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,087,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,401,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $60,164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $34,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.