OneRoot Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $654,521.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $654,521.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00823541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.50 or 0.04744991 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014758 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars.

