One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 25,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $79.12 million, a PE ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

