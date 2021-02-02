ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

ON stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

