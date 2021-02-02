Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.04. 476,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,444. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.29.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

