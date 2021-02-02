Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.02. 79,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.