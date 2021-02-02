Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OMER. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $20.45 on Monday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Omeros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

