Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Billy J. Jr. Lyons Purchases 2,300 Shares

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Billy J. Jr. Lyons acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $23,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 2,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,848. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $307.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 89,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 15.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

