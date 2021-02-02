OKCash (OK) Trading Up 37.2% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $32,568.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,934.15 or 1.00286832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00025897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00033632 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000245 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,922,359 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.