OKB Reaches Market Cap of $351.05 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, OKB has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $351.05 million and $131.87 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.85 or 0.00016788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00066760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.00825049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.55 or 0.04661326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014865 BTC.

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

