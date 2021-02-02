OIN Finance Price Up 0.1% This Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $814,679.76 and approximately $1.19 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00143051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00258048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037535 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

