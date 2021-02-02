OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20.

Shares of OFS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 95,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $99.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

