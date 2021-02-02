OCI’s (OCINF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group initiated coverage on OCI in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OCI stock remained flat at $$21.22 during trading on Tuesday. OCI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

