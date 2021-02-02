Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.73. 48,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

