Ocean Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,127,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,511 shares of company stock valued at $18,527,636. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND traded down $10.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.04. 181,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.51 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.