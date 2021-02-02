Ocean Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 0.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.95.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $9.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.33 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.55.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

