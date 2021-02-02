Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.87

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 16453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $827.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Insiders have sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 568,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 65,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,175 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,197,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,308 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

