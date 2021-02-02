Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.87

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 16453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $827.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.
In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Insiders have sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 568,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 65,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,175 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,197,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,308 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
