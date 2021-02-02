O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Price Up 10.1%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares rose 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 569,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 507,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

OIIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $259.55 million, a PE ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at $1,077,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 210,718 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

