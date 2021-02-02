O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OIIM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ OIIM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,783. The company has a market capitalization of $265.61 million, a PE ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 210,718 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

