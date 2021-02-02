O-I Glass (OI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OI opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.