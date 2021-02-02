Nxt Hits Market Capitalization of $20.67 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $20.67 million and $2.52 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 82.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010027 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

