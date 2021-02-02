NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $1.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.00. 197,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

