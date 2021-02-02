NXM Price Tops $54.51 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $54.51 or 0.00156727 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $333.91 million and approximately $8,483.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00150176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00066343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00258560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00037917 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,696,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,125,887 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

