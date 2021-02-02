NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Insider Sells $4,520,000.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total value of $783,540.12.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00.

NYSE:NVR traded down $20.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4,509.98. 42,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,940. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,170.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,087.67. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,610.00. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,944.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NVR by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 8,069.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

