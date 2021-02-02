nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Up 42.3% in January

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.21 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

