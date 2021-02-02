Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. 63,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,293. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

