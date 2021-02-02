Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. 63,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,293. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
