Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 122,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.