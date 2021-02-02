Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 4,072 shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $99,071.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.1185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

