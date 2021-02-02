Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. 134,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,996. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

