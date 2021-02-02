Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. 134,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,996. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
