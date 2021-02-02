Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NUV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 403,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.62.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
