Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NUV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 403,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.