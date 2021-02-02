Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

