Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
